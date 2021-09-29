Michael Lee Saddler Sep 29, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MICHAEL LEE SADDLER, 50, South Point, OH,,formerly of Hamlin, WV, died Tue., Sept. 21. son of Rita of Hamlin & late Roger; also predeceased by: bro., Jamie.Survivors: Sunshine; baby girl, Emma;; sis., Dorothy (Jason) Mullins; mother- & father-in-law, Tom & Connia Eicher; bro., Jordan (Krista Eicher..Viewing 10am, - noon, Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin; 2pm graveside service Fri., Sept. 24, Junior Furnace Cem., Franklin furnace, OH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hamlin Michael Lee Saddler Rita Roger Industry Pottery Jamie Son South Recommended for you Latest News Brenda Lucas: Community news for Wednesday, Sept. 29 Defense wins the night as Herd ties UK 0-0 HHS topples Capital, 30-7 Fifty years later, Marshall still celebrates victory over Xavier Lincoln County Schools to hire coordinator for overseeing federal relief funds Closure hearings set for Duval, Midway, public comments welcomed LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS SWVCTC unveils new logo and colors, announces free Landau show Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.