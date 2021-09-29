Thank you for Reading.

MICHAEL LEE SADDLER, 50, South Point, OH,,formerly of Hamlin, WV, died Tue., Sept. 21. son of Rita of Hamlin & late Roger; also predeceased by: bro., Jamie.

Survivors: Sunshine; baby girl, Emma;; sis., Dorothy (Jason) Mullins; mother- & father-in-law, Tom & Connia Eicher; bro., Jordan (Krista Eicher..

Viewing 10am, - noon, Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin; 2pm graveside service Fri., Sept. 24, Junior Furnace Cem., Franklin furnace, OH

