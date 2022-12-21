Thank you for Reading.

MICHAEL DUANE HASHEY, 70, of Charleston, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.

There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, OH is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

