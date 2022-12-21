Michael Duane Hashey Dec 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MICHAEL DUANE HASHEY, 70, of Charleston, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV.There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, OH is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charleston Wv Crematory Oh Condolence Funeral Home Michael Duane Hashey Recommended for you Latest News Letters to Santa from Lincoln County Justice coal companies behind three months in mine safety debt payment plan with feds LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Renewable industry hopes Legislature will revive energy bill Mayor proposes $1.5 million allocation for historic theater State school board hears updates on Logan, Lincoln interventions Federal data underscore WV's nationally unrivaled reliance on coal-fired electricity amid escalating energy costs LCHS students taste experience at The County Table Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.