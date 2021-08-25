MERLE EDWARD LUCAS SR, 88, of Branchland, WV, went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father Ervin Sr., and mother Bertha Lucas; his wife of 52 years Rose Lucas; brother Ervin Lucas Jr.; and sisters Marietta Hannah, Martha Burgess, Myrtle Gibson, Patty Adkins and Beryl Winters.
He served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from Columbia Coal after 47 years of service. He was commander of American Legion Post 111 of Hamlin, WV for 18 years.
He is survived by: a sister, Margaret “Duke” (Gary) Hollingshead of Teays Valley; children, Lenora (Sam) Kitts of Teays Valley, Eddie (Tammy) Lucas of West Hamlin, Russell (Dionne) Lucas of West Hamlin and Jeff Lucas of Branchland.
He was blessed with nine grandchildren, Matthew (Jasmin) Lucas, Alex (Shane) Bartolomeo, Jacob Lucas, Olivia Dean, Taylor Lucas, Seth Lucas, Cole Lucas, Hadlee Lucas, and Harper Lucas; and four great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, special friend Nancy McCallister, and the friends and neighbors who checked on him daily over the last year.
Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18 at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Lenny Romans officiating. Burial will follow in Branchland Cemetery, Branchland, WV.
Visitation 6-8pm Tuesday, August 17th at the funeral home.