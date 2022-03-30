Thank you for Reading.

MATILDA "TILLIE" ROBINSON, 93, of Huntington, died March 24, 2022 in Madison Park, Huntington.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park.

