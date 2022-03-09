Mary Jo Caudill Mar 9, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARY JO CAUDILL, 82, West Hamlin, WV, died Fri., Feb. 25, 2022.Viewing 11am Thur., Mar. 3, noon service, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Lucas Cem., West Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Noon Burial Mary Jo Caudill Thur. Viewing Wv Recommended for you Latest News Nester shines again as Marshall softball takes two Guyan Valley Lady Wildcats finish undefeated on hardwood Harts Middle wins LBC championship Marshall men fall to WKU 78-69 Mountaineers finish off TCU 70-64 Lincoln County football coaches meets with returning, incoming players Commission signs MOU in opioid suit COVID-19 no longer continuing topic for BOE meetings Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.