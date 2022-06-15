Thank you for Reading.

MARY JANE DUNLAP, 74, of Alum Creek went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the home of her daughter.

Mary was a homemaker and attended Ely Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley & Stella Young Clark; husband, Rex Dunlap; brothers, Howard, Elmer, Wilmer, & Bobby; sisters, Eldean, Melba, Bonnie & Faye.

Mary is survived by daughter, Madora (Brent) Gibson; sisters, Bessie Fowler & Shirley (Kessel) Justice.

Mary's wishes were to be cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.

The family gives a special thank you to all the friends and neighbors for their care and kindness shown to mom and like Mary always said God Bless you all.

