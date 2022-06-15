Mary Jane Dunlap Jun 15, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARY JANE DUNLAP, 74, of Alum Creek went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the home of her daughter.Mary was a homemaker and attended Ely Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley & Stella Young Clark; husband, Rex Dunlap; brothers, Howard, Elmer, Wilmer, & Bobby; sisters, Eldean, Melba, Bonnie & Faye.Mary is survived by daughter, Madora (Brent) Gibson; sisters, Bessie Fowler & Shirley (Kessel) Justice.Mary's wishes were to be cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.The family gives a special thank you to all the friends and neighbors for their care and kindness shown to mom and like Mary always said God Bless you all. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Jane Dunlap Christianity Worship Rex Dunlap Madora Shirley Parents Harley Howard Recommended for you Latest News First responders tighten belts as fuel prices hit budget Two sentenced for damaging mine Buzzer-beater gives North girls win Off-grid living beckons more than just hardy pioneer types No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking CHURCH LISTINGS Wilson looks to bring family perspective to BOE Lincoln outreach program to host recovery event Sept. 10 Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.