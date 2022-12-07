Thank you for Reading.

MARY FRANCES LOVEJOY, 69, Hamlin, WV, died Fri., Nov. 25, 2022.

Graveside service & burial noon Tue., Nov. 29, 2022, in Hager Cem., Spurlockville, by Lonnie Lovejoy. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, assisted.

