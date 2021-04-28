MARY ELLEN TRIPLETT STANLEY, 82, Cottageville/Branchland, WV, died Sun., Apr. 4, 2021, in Jackson Gen. Hosp., Ripley; born June 2, 1938, in Branchland, dau. of late Corma & Thern Hodge Triplett; widow after 58 yrs. marriage to James F. "Jim" Stanley; also predeceased by: father- & mother-in-law, Frank & Ruby Myrl Franklin Stanley.
Guyan Valley High School, Pl. View, WV 1956 grad.
Viewing 5pm Thur., Apr. 8, Evergreen Hills FWBC, Cottageville; 7pm service; burial Jackson Co. Mem. Gdns., Cottageville.