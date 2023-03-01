Thank you for Reading.

MARY ANN PARKER, 81, Ranger, WV, died Tue., Feb. 21, 2023, in Logan Reg. Med. Ctr.; born April 28, 1941, in Harts, dau. of late Floyd & Elizabeth Frye.

Also predeceased by: husband, Gilbert Parker; children, Justine Neal, Edgel, Arlie, Charlie; granddau., Misty; great granddau., Remington; bros., Bud, Everett Frye.

