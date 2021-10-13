Thank you for Reading.

MARY ANN DAVIS, 64, West Hamlin, WV, mother of Raymond Lee May of West Hamlin, died Sun., Oct. 3, 2021.

Visitation 6-8pm Thur., 11am service Fri., Oct. 8, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Watson Cem., Branchland.

