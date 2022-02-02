Mary Alice Gunnoe Feb 2, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARY ALICEGUNNOE, 88, of Nellis, WV passed away January 23, 2022. Private graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 26 at Drawdy Cemetery, Drawdy. Handley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Alice Gunnoe Drawdy Cemetery Graveside Funeral Home Wv Pass Away Service Recommended for you Latest News Karen Lynn Hughes Dunlap Franklin Dwayne Adams Southern to Offer Mining Classes LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Candidate filing period closes School Board 'Recognition Month' observed Lincoln County Schools adapting to COVID spikes COVID cases on the rise Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.