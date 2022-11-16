Thank you for Reading.

MARTHA JANE NAPIER, 81, Kiahsville, WV, died Nov. 8, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House; widow of Luther Napier.

Viewing 6pm Thur., Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, 11am service Nov. 11. Burial in Ross Cem., Kiahsville.

Tags

Recommended for you