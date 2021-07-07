MARSHALL NEIL PARSONS, 48, Ona, WV, husband of April Dawn Scarberry Parsons, died Thur., June 24, 2021 at home; born Feb. 4, 1973 in West Hamlin, son of the late Carmie & Faye Clay Parsons; also predeceased by: dau., Terri Lynn Blake; bros., Dallas & Albert Parsons. Par Roofing employee.
Add’l. survivors: children, Shanna Chadwell (Michael) of Lesage, Michael Boling (Sarah) of Glenwood; sib., Drema Parsons Chenault, Charlotte Wilson, Lorie Annie Godard (Ernest Gard), Arleen Ray (Rick), Glenna Jean Vance (Terry), Crag & Carmie Henry Parsons (Kathy; 10 grandchildren.
Viewing 5pm, 6pm service Mon., June 28, Chapman's Mortuary, Barboursville, by Dorin Garrett