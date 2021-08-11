LYLE C. CLARK, 72, Alkol, WV, died Sat., July 31, 2021, in CAMC, Gen. Div. Hosp., Charleston; son of late Harold & Wydolene Clark; also predeceased by a bro., a son, grandparents, Lillith Linville, Oral & Dona Clark. CSX RR foreman retiree with 39 yrs. service; Left Fork Bapt. Ch., Alkol, member; attended Morrisvale Comm. Sr. Citizens Ctr.
Survivors: wife, Norma; five children; bro., Randy (Anita); 13 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.
Viewing 5pm, 7pm memorial service Tue., Aug. 3, Left Fork Bapt. Ch., Alkol, by Randell Kinder, with Good Shepherd Mortuary, S. Charleston, assisting.