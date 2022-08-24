Louie Randall Hutchinson Aug 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUIE RANDALL HUTCHINSON, 93, died Fri., Aug.12, 2022; born Jan. 10, 1929, son of late Rolle C. and Callie Mae (Paugh) Hutchinson of Salt Rock. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Randall Hutchinson Louie Callie Mae Rolle C. Son Salt Recommended for you Latest News Alum Creek Lions Club hosts annual car show TriRiver Transit announces Passenger Appreciation Week BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY Arms looking to reload at Man Chapmanville using late 2021 momentum for 2022 success Experience, hunger lead Logan into 2022 season Phelps pushing forward despite low numbers in 2022 Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.