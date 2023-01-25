A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Becoming windy. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
LORETTA JEAN LOVEJOY ADKINS 82 Years, Eleven months and Sixteen days of Hamlin, WV gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice Home with her husband by her side.
She was born on January 29, 1940 in Allen WV to the late Raymond and Belle Spears Lovejoy. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Eutha Scaggs, Eunice Adkins, Thelma Miller, JoAnn Sowards Tompkins and Virginia Lovejoy, and one brother Howard Lovejoy. She was also preceded by one son Jeffrey John Adkins.
She was a 1958 graduate of Hamlin School. She was a homemaker and retired bookkeeper. She was a member of the Hamlin Eastern Star Chapter # 106 and the Middle Creek United Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 63 years Silas Adkins of Hamlin, and one daughter Robin Adkins of Huntington WV, one grandson Caleb (Hanna) Adkins of Culloden WV, one granddaughter Brittney Adkins of Hamlin, along with two great granddaughters she did not get the opportunity to meet, Lainey Mae and Harper Faye. She so loved her many nephews and nieces. Special thanks to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, WV for their love and care in her short time she was there.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, WV with Pastor David Cardwell officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo WV.