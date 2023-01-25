Thank you for Reading.

LORETTA JEAN LOVEJOY ADKINS 82 Years, Eleven months and Sixteen days of Hamlin, WV gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice Home with her husband by her side.

She was born on January 29, 1940 in Allen WV to the late Raymond and Belle Spears Lovejoy. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Eutha Scaggs, Eunice Adkins, Thelma Miller, JoAnn Sowards Tompkins and Virginia Lovejoy, and one brother Howard Lovejoy. She was also preceded by one son Jeffrey John Adkins.

Tags

Recommended for you