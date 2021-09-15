Lola Mae Elkins Flint Sep 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOLA MAE ELKINS FLINT, 85, Hamlin, WV, died Sat., Sept. 4, 2021; born Mar. 13, 1936.Private family graveside service, with Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin assistance. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graveside Service Lola Mae Elkins Flint Wv Funeral Home Assistance Recommended for you Latest News Event brings record amount of naloxone to 17 counties Huggins, WVU interested in Austin Ball LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Grace Chaffins crowned Miss Panther, Shimp named Mr. Panther Panthers travel to Oak Hill; look to win third straight game Hamlin hosts BBQ Bash COVID spread continues in Lincoln Griffithsville man arrested on suspected drug charges Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.