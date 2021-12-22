LOIS JANET PRICHARD Of Hamlin, WV. Born: September 20, 1936. Passed away: December 15, 2021 at the age of Eighty Five years, Two months and Twenty Five days. She was the daughter of the late James Everett Clay and Orpha Noel McComas Clay. She was also preceded in death by her husband; Terry Lee Prichard, two twin boys; Anthony Clay Prichard and James Douglas Prichard. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hamlin and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She retired from Lincoln Primary Care Center after over 30 years of service.
She is survived by one son; Terry Ryan O'Dell Prichard of Hamlin, WV, two daughters; Tina Denise (Kenny) Lambert of Hamlin, WV and Tanya Dawn Prichard of Charleston, WV, four grandchildren; Caitlin (Cliff) Owsley of Hamlin, WV, Madison Stanley of West Hamlin, WV, Haylee Lambert (TJ Hessell) of Hamlin, WV, Grace Stanley (Mike Centers) of Dunbar, WV, one beloved great grandson; Brantley Owsley and five beloved great granddaughters; Taytum Hunter, Rowan Workman, Lily Centers, Amara Centers and Hadley Centers, special friends; Vicky Triplett, Patricia Harbour and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Pastor David Burch officiating. Interment will follow at Dial Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.