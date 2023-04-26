Thank you for Reading.

LLOYD JOE PRINE, 91, Nitro, WV, died Wed., Apr. 19, 2023, in CAMC, Mem. Div. Hosp., Charleston, son of late Harry & Georgia Cunningham Prine.

Survivors: wife of 52 yrs., Betty Satterfield Prine; son, Jamie. Rhone-Poulenc-Carbide 40-yr. heavy equipment supv. Retiree. Griffithsville Ch. of Christ member.

