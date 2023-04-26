Lloyd Joe Prine Apr 26, 2023 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LLOYD JOE PRINE, 91, Nitro, WV, died Wed., Apr. 19, 2023, in CAMC, Mem. Div. Hosp., Charleston, son of late Harry & Georgia Cunningham Prine.Survivors: wife of 52 yrs., Betty Satterfield Prine; son, Jamie. Rhone-Poulenc-Carbide 40-yr. heavy equipment supv. Retiree. Griffithsville Ch. of Christ member.Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Sun., Apr. 23, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, by Mark Mitchell, Charles McKinney. Burial in Orchard Hills Mem. Gdns., Yawkey. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Lincoln County Records Board continues to address social worker cuts DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME ASW Wrestling returns to Williamson LACKEY: Sheds Drone Boyz do it again Teachers leading innovative mathematics Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.