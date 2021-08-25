Linda Zuretta Sowards Aug 25, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LINDA ZURETTA SOWARDS, 78, Culloden, WV, died Mon., Aug. 16, 2021, after a short illness; dau. of late James and Ora Wyant; widow of Larry S Thompson & Junior Sowards. Member of Sousanah FWBC.Viewing 6-8pm Thurs., 1pm service Fri., Aug. 20, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, by Junior Smith; burial in Valley View Cem. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Linda Zuretta Sowards James Funeral Home Allen Larry S Thompson Hurricane Burial Recommended for you Latest News Sod man faces child neglect charge Lincoln County Schools adopts mask policy Lincoln impacted by bouts of flooding Complaint filed against Lincoln magistrate Lincoln county sees drop in population Lincoln County hosts Princeton in 2021 season opener Herd falls to UC, 4-3, in exhibition men's soccer 2021 Lincoln County girls soccer team Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.