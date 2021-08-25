Thank you for Reading.

LINDA ZURETTA SOWARDS, 78, Culloden, WV, died Mon., Aug. 16, 2021, after a short illness; dau. of late James and Ora Wyant; widow of Larry S Thompson & Junior Sowards. Member of Sousanah FWBC.

Viewing 6-8pm Thurs., 1pm service Fri., Aug. 20, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, by Junior Smith; burial in Valley View Cem.

