LINDA SUE ELKINS, 68, West Hamlin, WV, mother of Brittany Zelker and Jeremy Elkins, both of Hamlin, died Wed., Feb. 15, 2023.Viewing 11am, noon service will be at noon Mon., Feb. 20, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial in Martha Adkins Cem., Sias.