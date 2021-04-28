LINDA MAY HAGER, 82, Culloden, WV, died Mon., Apr. 5, 2021 in Putnam Ctr.; dau. of late May Holley & Raymond Egnor; widow of Charles Rayburn Hager.
Graveside service 11am Fri., Apr. 9, Culloden Cem., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane assisted.
Updated: April 28, 2021 @ 3:15 pm
