Linda Lou Woodall Swann
LINDA LOU WOODALL SWANN of Hamlin, WV born February 23, 1947 went to be with Jesus on April 1, 2023 where she was reunited with her son Jeffrey Lee Salmons, her husband, Robert "Bob" Swann; her parents, Hurxel and Beulah Woodall; brother Thomas Edward "Eddie" Woodall, and sisters Wanda Owens and Annette Woodall and many other loved ones.

She is survived by her daughter, Anita Edmonds (Billy); granddaughters, Heather Lakin Patten (Tom), Lindsay Brooke Lovejoy (Patrick) and Megan Lee Edmonds. Great grandchildren: Meredith Donahue, Owen, Jax and Sawyer Patten, Madalyn, Parker, Maggie and Porter Lovejoy and Deisia Edmonds, all of whom she loved beyond measure; her sister Margaret Nelson and sister-in-law Nancy Woodall; special niece Lisa Owens who helped us and stayed with her when we couldn't; special friend Mary Bias and neighbor and life-long friend Fay Weaver Roberts.

