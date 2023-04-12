LINDA LOU WOODALL SWANN of Hamlin, WV born February 23, 1947 went to be with Jesus on April 1, 2023 where she was reunited with her son Jeffrey Lee Salmons, her husband, Robert "Bob" Swann; her parents, Hurxel and Beulah Woodall; brother Thomas Edward "Eddie" Woodall, and sisters Wanda Owens and Annette Woodall and many other loved ones.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita Edmonds (Billy); granddaughters, Heather Lakin Patten (Tom), Lindsay Brooke Lovejoy (Patrick) and Megan Lee Edmonds. Great grandchildren: Meredith Donahue, Owen, Jax and Sawyer Patten, Madalyn, Parker, Maggie and Porter Lovejoy and Deisia Edmonds, all of whom she loved beyond measure; her sister Margaret Nelson and sister-in-law Nancy Woodall; special niece Lisa Owens who helped us and stayed with her when we couldn't; special friend Mary Bias and neighbor and life-long friend Fay Weaver Roberts.
She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where she played the piano for more than 50 years and taught Sunday School class for almost as long. She retired from Lincoln County Board of Education where she was a secretary at Hamlin High School for 30 years and then a secretary in the Transportation Department.
A lot of people knew Linda as Granny. If you came to her house with one of her grandkids or any kid in the family, you called her Granny just like they did. She loved cooking Sunday dinner and having the whole family come. She also had Friday night fudge night for many years that was attended by many, many kids over the years. She loved these times because it brought the kids to her house and she loved that they wanted to be there. She loved babysitting all of the grandkids and cousins and in recent years, her great grandchildren. Meredith and Maggie were fortunate enough to get to spend a lot of time with Granny over the last few years and they had the best times! Swinging, picking flowers, floating boats, taking walks… They called it "Granny School". Granny was always working with the kids and teaching them not only how to read and write but telling them about Jesus. She loved that she finally got great grandbaby boys after having so many girls for so long.
Linda loved Jesus. She loved like Jesus. She was kind. She was compassionate. She could disagree with something or someone but still love them. Her hope was that in her life, she made an impact on someone, that she made a difference, made life better and that she was a witness for Jesus. She held on to her faith and always said, "In God We Trust."
We would also like to thank St. Mary's Hospital for the care they gave my mom, Linda. We got to know many wonderful nurses, doctors and patient care specialist and they treated my mother with such love and care. Also, thank you to Lincoln Nursing and Rehab for the wonderful care they gave my mom while she was there. They were all truly wonderful. We are forever thankful.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Pastor's Bill Spears and Sam Morris officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Memory Garden, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.