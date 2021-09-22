LINDA LOU PENNINGTON PARSONS, 81 of Branchland, WV went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday September 10, 2021 at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, KY. She was born in Branchland, WV on October 30, 1939, a daughter of the late William and Madeline (Triplett) Pennington. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by: her husband of 59 years, Homer Parsons; sister, Gloria Gunnells; brother-in-law, John Doczi.
Linda was the proud mother of four sons: Tim (Erica) Parsons and Steven (Amy) Parsons all of Louisa, KY, Bart (Sharon) Parsons of Union, KY, and Bernie (Dawn) Parsons of Statesville, NC; eight grandchildren: Nathan, Brandon, Shea, Samuel, Ethan, Whitney, Jared, and Aaron; eight great granddaughters: Lily, Ruby, Elin, Sutton, Vivi, Ava, Gwyneth, and Parsons. She is also survived by: three siblings, Elanor Doczi of Manassas, VA, Bernard (Maureen) Pennington of New Milton, WV, Troy G. (Eileen) Pennington of Lexington, NC.
Linda was the epitome of a Godly, Christlike lady and loved to witness to and tell her family and friends about her Savior, Jesus Christ. She also wrote scores of beautiful poems about her Father and Savior, which she loved to gift her sons and grandchildren-some of which she had put to music and would occasionally sing for others. Her Christian influence, encouragement, and prayers will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Due to health concerns for family members and others because of Covid,
Linda’s services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to The Gideons International P O Box 355 Louisa, KY 41230. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home West Hamlin, WV handled arrangements. You may express your condolences at Handleyfh.com