Thank you for Reading.

LINDA KAY NIDA, 77, Hamlin, WV, died Fri., Sept. 2, 2022; born Aug. 16, 1945, dau. of late Ruby & Gladys Egnor Huffman.

Survivors: children, Debbie Meade (Arnold), Joyce Sizemore (Mike), Melvin Nida (Katrina); five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sibs., Jenny Newsome (Vern), Eloise & Gerald Huffman( inda).

Tags

Recommended for you