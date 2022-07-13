Linda Ann White Miller Jul 13, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINDA ANN WHITE MILLER, 67, Branchland, WV, died Sun., July 3, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.Honoring her request, no service; Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, OH, assisted the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Oh Wv Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House Request Recommended for you Latest News WVU president ‘would not be surprised to see Big 12 expand’ Mike D'Antoni to be honored as a West Virginia Sports Legend Mountaineers picked eighth in preseason Big 12 media poll Panthers sweat it out during summer gridiron practices DAY-BY-DAY LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS BACK IN TIME CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.