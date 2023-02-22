Thank you for Reading.

Lillie Hester Lovejoy Bias
SYSTEM

LILLIE HESTER "SISSIE" LOVEJOY BIAS joined her loving husband Arthur Lee on February 13, 2023.

On November 18, 1943, she became the daughter of Emory and Sarah with a family of six sisters; Rebal, Ruby, Ida, Betty, Dorshal, and Cora and eight brothers; Ward, Rommey, Lawrence, Donald, Shorty, Taylor, Davis, and Michael.

Tags

Recommended for you