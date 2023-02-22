Lillie Hester Lovejoy Bias

LILLIE HESTER "SISSIE" LOVEJOY BIAS joined her loving husband Arthur Lee on February 13, 2023.
On November 18, 1943, she became the daughter of Emory and Sarah with a family of six sisters; Rebal, Ruby, Ida, Betty, Dorshal, and Cora and eight brothers; Ward, Rommey, Lawrence, Donald, Shorty, Taylor, Davis, and Michael.
She is treasured by two beautiful daughters Sarah Ann (Albert) Gore and Linda Sue (Bias) Damron. She is treasured by grandchildren; Matthew, Zachary, Douglas (Ann), Megan, and Jordan. She loves one great-grandson, Aiden.
Her special companions were her cats, which now need a fur-ever home and she enjoyed feeding the deer and wild life, and was especially fond of her grand dogs.
Sissie has a large family of loved nieces and nephews, and friends that she adored.
She enjoyed collecting turtle figurines.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 18, 2023, beginning at 12 p.m., with the Services at 1:00 PM at the Sycamore Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 65 Bulger Road, Alkol, WV 25501 with Minister Shorty Lovejoy and Minister Wayne Thompson officiating. There will be a covered dish dinner immediately following the service (please bring a dish to share). After the dinner, Graveside service will be 4:30 p.m., in the Billups Cemetery
Donations are welcome and appreciated for the family.
Sarah and Linda want to Thank all the Hospice Staff and two nurses from ICU CAMC Memorial, all the family and friends that helped and cared and supported our mom. And a special thank you to the church for all they have done and are doing for our family.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Sissie's family, and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com