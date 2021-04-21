LILLIAN WALKER LOVEJOY 95, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away April 9, 2021 at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Lillian was born May 30, 1925 in Salt Rock, WV. Her husband of 68 years, Sharrell Lovejoy of Hamlin, WVa., as well as her parents, Robert and Verla (Verlie) Walker of Salt Rock, WV, and brothers Don Walker and Gary Walker (Darlene), preceded her in death. Lillian, a beloved mother and Nana, is survived by her two sons, David Lovejoy (Sharon) and Doug Lovejoy (Debbie).
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Darlene Walker, four grandchildren, David Lovejoy, Jr. (Theresa), Abby Huette (Andy), Sarah Kelley (Mike), and Rachel Lovejoy; eight great grandchildren, Elly, Silas, Mercy, and Hudson Huette, Eli Greil, and Isla, Gabriel and Rowan Lovejoy; two nieces Andrea Walker-Glenn and Melanie Walker; one nephew, Robbie Walker; and two great nieces, Taylor and Chloe Glenn.
Lillian was a graduate of Barboursville High School. She was a member of Hamlin United Methodist Church. She is best known around Hamlin as the proprietor of Lovejoy’s House of Furniture, which she ran for many years.
Her memorial service is planned for Friday April 16, 2021, and is being handled by Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, WV.
Due to health concerns with regard to COVID, there will be a private viewing for the immediate family at 10 - 11 am, followed by a public viewing from 11 - 12 pm. The funeral service, immediately following, will be limited in size, in keeping with public health guidelines during the pandemic. Andy Huette, Pastor of Gridley Community Church, Gridley, IL will lead the memorial service.
Immediately following, there will be a private graveside ceremony, as she is laid to rest at Green Valley Cemetery in Salt Rock, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamlin-Lincoln County Public Library. You may also express your condolences online, on the Facebook Page for Lincoln County Obituaries 2.