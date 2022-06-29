Leslie Buddy Adkins Jun 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LESLIE BUDDY ADKINS 81, of Sias, WV, Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Adkins Stevens Cemetery, Sias, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV will be handling arrangements Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Graveside Service Leslie Buddy Adkins Funeral Home Adkins Stevens Cemetery Hamlin Arrangement Recommended for you Latest News Name change to reflect Boone County hospital’s growth Lincoln High SADD chapter raising funds for conference Starting Points Family Resource Center will close Sept. 30 BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY United Way VITA wraps 2022 filing season Pappy's Bar and Grille opens at Fountain Place's Oaks Plaza New site, strict timeline give hope for Marshall baseball stadium Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.