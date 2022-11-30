Leona Gail Roberts White Nov 30, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEONA GAIL ROBERTS WHITE, 58, of Livingston, TN formerly of Danville, WV passed away Nov. 17, 2022.Service will be 2 p.m. Tues. Nov. 22 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Mon. Nov. 21, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Danville Tn Leona Gail Roberts White Pass Away Tues. Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest News Little League returns to Lincoln County Grinchmas coming to Lincoln Co. Fairgrounds Man endures pain of broken hip to vote Lincoln County Records Back in Time 3 killed in Thanksgiving crash on I-79 in West Virginia After a year, omicron still driving COVID surges and worries Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.