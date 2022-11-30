Thank you for Reading.

LEONA GAIL ROBERTS WHITE, 58, of Livingston, TN formerly of Danville, WV passed away Nov. 17, 2022.

Service will be 2 p.m. Tues. Nov. 22 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Mon. Nov. 21, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you