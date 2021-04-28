LEOMA CAUDILL ROBERTS, 94, Hurricane/Madison, WV, died Sat., Apr. 17, 2021 after two strokes; born, Aug. 27, 1926, dau. of late Ola Mae & Doutin E. Caudill & raised on Mud River, Lincoln Co. Duval HS grad. 1945, Morris Harvey College (UC) 1965, MU 1977; 36 yrs. Boone Co. Schools teacher. Member of Assoc. of Retired Teachers.
Viewing 6-8pm Tue., April 20, Handley Funeral Home, Danville & 1pm; 2pm service Wed., Apr. 21, with family & friends officiating; graveside service & burial in Memory Gdns., Madison.