LEO BALLARD MAYNARD, 91, East Lynn, WV, died Thur., July 22, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice, Huntington; born May 2, 1930 in Kiahsville, WV, son of late Henry and Flora Endicott Maynard; widower of Ernestine Adkins Maynard; also predeceased by: sis., Doralene Clark; dau.-in-law, Melissa Maynard. Leo retired from Chrysler Corp., Dist. Mgr. retiree top salesman 20+ yrs.; Philadelphia UBC & United Bapt. Minister 59+ yrs.
Survivors: two daughters; two sons; four sisters; three brothers; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren.
Viewing 11am, noon service Mon., July 26, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, by Roger Maynard and Tony Clay; burial in Elmwood Cem. Annex, Wayne.