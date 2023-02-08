Thank you for Reading.

LAWRENCE EMORY "HAWKEYE" LOVEJOY, born July 27, 1945, son of late Emory and Sarah Lovejoy. Also predeceased by: baby girl, Amy Sue.

Survivors: wife of 55 yrs., Darlene Sue; children, Lawrence Leslie, Shelia Dawn and Jody Daniel "Boone"; ten Grand Kids Club; great grandchildren, Mary-Alice Elisabeth and Waylon Blake.

Recommended for you