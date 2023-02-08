Lawrence Emory Lovejoy Feb 8, 2023 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAWRENCE EMORY "HAWKEYE" LOVEJOY, born July 27, 1945, son of late Emory and Sarah Lovejoy. Also predeceased by: baby girl, Amy Sue.Survivors: wife of 55 yrs., Darlene Sue; children, Lawrence Leslie, Shelia Dawn and Jody Daniel "Boone"; ten Grand Kids Club; great grandchildren, Mary-Alice Elisabeth and Waylon Blake.We honored him Sun., Jan. 8, 1:30, Lovejoy Home, 89 Lovejoy Tr., Culloden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Marshall Artists Series celebrates Black History Month with multi-media show by Lady D Stowers switches party affiliation Officials have opposing views regarding office moves Alum Creek Lion’s Club names 'Citizen of the Year' 911 presents new equipment to law enforcement BACK IN TIME Southern releases fall 2022 dean's list DAY-BY-DAY Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.