LAVANA FRANCIS LIVELY, 84, of Sumerco, WV., Born: August 27, 1936, passed away June 21, 2021 at Lincoln Nursing & Rebabilitation.
She was the daughter of the late Frank Otho Roberts and Esta Ann Stickler Roberts. She was also preceded in death by three brothers; Kyle (Joy) Roberts, Kelly Roberts and Frankie Roberts, one sister Dianna Adkins, three brothers-in-law; B.O. Adkins, Charlie Mynes and Larry Lively. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband; James Lively of Sumerco, WV, two sisters; Joyce (Arthur) Chaney of Hamlin, WV and Dora Mynes of Barboursville, WV.
There will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.