LAURA KAY TRIPLETT, 43, Branchland, WV, died Sun., May 9, 2021; born Sept. 8, 1977, dau. of Dianna Kay Osredkar.
Private family memorial service at later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV assisted the family.
