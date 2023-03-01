Thank you for Reading.

LATISHA BELCHER CEARLEY, 45, Huntington, WV, wife of Daniel Cearley, died Thur., Feb. 16, 2023, in St. Mary's Med. Ctr. Valley Health employee as Credential Officer.

Service 1pm Fri., Feb. 24, Friendly UBC, Salt Rock. Burial in Ridgelawn Mem. Park.

