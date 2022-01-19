Larry Spriggs Jan 19, 2022 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LARRY SPRIGGS, 78, Midkiff, WV, died Mon., Jan. 10, 2022, at home; born Dec. 27, 1943, in Chauncey, son of late Robert and Virginia Sullins; also predeceased by: wife, Dorothy Spriggs.Survivors: wife, Grethel Spriggs; step children, Amber (William Jr) and Glenna (Jonathan) Moore, Dakota (Crystal) Cyfers; bro., Walter “Bud” (Sarah) Sullins; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren.Viewing Fri., Jan. 14, noon & 1pm graveside in Cyfers Cem., Midkiff, by Paul Stevens. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bud Virginia Sullins Grandchild Genealogy Glenna Amber Dorothy Spriggs Step Child Recommended for you Latest News WVU Parkersburg names fall graduates, honor lists LC girls fall short against St. Albans despite 4th quarter rally Herd women rally past Rice, 66-53 Harts Lions knock off Sherman Tide, 45-42 CVN Subscriber Appreciation Luncheon Lincoln records first case of omicron variant Lincoln County students win HHOMA Project on Racism Contest Virtual Celebration for 2022 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.