LARRY SPRIGGS, 78, Midkiff, WV, died Mon., Jan. 10, 2022, at home; born Dec. 27, 1943, in Chauncey, son of late Robert and Virginia Sullins; also predeceased by: wife, Dorothy Spriggs.

Survivors: wife, Grethel Spriggs; step children, Amber (William Jr) and Glenna (Jonathan) Moore, Dakota (Crystal) Cyfers; bro., Walter “Bud” (Sarah) Sullins; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

Viewing Fri., Jan. 14, noon & 1pm graveside in Cyfers Cem., Midkiff, by Paul Stevens.

