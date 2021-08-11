LARRY ROSS MILES, 79, Gallipolis, OH, died Tue., July 27, 2021, at home, after a long courageous battle with cancer; born Aug. 25, 1941, in Hamlin, WV, son of late Shirley & Nona (Yeager) Miles; also predeceased by: sisters, Barbara Jean McCoy, Kathryn Jane Gillam. Hamlin High School Class of 1959 grad.; US Army vet; Kyger Creek Power Plant, Cheshire, OH, 20-yr service retiree; also Larry's Signs, Gallipolis.
Survivors: wife of 54 years, Shelia Ann (Nibert) Miles; three children; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two bros-in-law; a niece; several nephews; special friends.
Viewing 11am, 1pm service Sat., July 31, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Pt. Pleasant, by Roger Bonecutter; burial in Austin-Hope-McLeod Cem., Gallipolis Ferry.