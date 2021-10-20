LARRY ONEAL BECKETT, 83, of Barboursville, WV, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born June 3, 1938, in Huntington, a son of the late Lonnie “Pooch” and Thelma Childers Beckett. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Delores Childers; brothers, Tom, Darrell “Bub”, Frank and Ed Beckett; grandson, Eric Siegling; one great-grandson, Oakley Chapman; brother-in-law and sister -in-law, Boyce and Charlotte Thompson; sisters-in-law, Dorcas Shull and Delores Beckett; and his life long friend, Gary Gibson.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Sue Thompson Beckett; four children, Brent and Misty Beckett, Bonita “Bonnie” and Greg Rohrberg, Barry Beckett, and Betti Jo and Jerry Chapman, all of Salt Rock; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Bernard and Kathy Beckett of Salt Rock and Pat and Donna Beckett of Salt Rock; sister-in-law, Nila Jean Beckett; brothers-in-law, L.J. Thompson (Dreama) and Harold Shull; 15 grandchildren, Jessica Siegling, Josh and Alex Beckett, Jamie and Joe Staggers, Rachel and Stephen Branham, Zachary and Amber Rohrberg, Sarah and Justin Chapman, Andrew and Ashley Beckett, Christopher and Megan, Seth and Vanessa, Chauncey “Duke”, Cheyenne, and Gracie Chapman, and Sonya; and 23 great-grandchildren, Abigail, Jaykob, Jeremy, Brooklyn, Addilynn, Alana, Leighara, Jailyn, Hannah, Alli, Anna, Andi, Justus, Gaige, Emitt, Heyden, Riley, Will, Sadie, Diesel, Dixie, Isabell, and Isaiah.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Huntington.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the WallaceFuneral Home, Barboursville. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. at Baylous Cemetery by Pastor John Gue with military honors being conducted.