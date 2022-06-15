Thank you for Reading.

MARGARET ELAINE ALBRIGHT, 74, Scott Depot, WV died Tue., June 7, 2022; born Aug. 13, 1947, dau. of late Earl and Verna Frazier Albright. Medical coder for VA Med.

Graveside service 11am Fri., June 10, Sanders Cem., Nestlow, by Alan Frye and Greg Dial, with assistance of McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

