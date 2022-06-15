Larry O'Dell Adkins Jun 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARGARET ELAINE ALBRIGHT, 74, Scott Depot, WV died Tue., June 7, 2022; born Aug. 13, 1947, dau. of late Earl and Verna Frazier Albright. Medical coder for VA Med.Graveside service 11am Fri., June 10, Sanders Cem., Nestlow, by Alan Frye and Greg Dial, with assistance of McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Scott Depot Margaret Elaine Albright Graveside Service Coder Alan Frye Greg Dial Recommended for you Latest News First responders tighten belts as fuel prices hit budget Two sentenced for damaging mine Buzzer-beater gives North girls win Off-grid living beckons more than just hardy pioneer types No, you’re not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking CHURCH LISTINGS Wilson looks to bring family perspective to BOE Lincoln outreach program to host recovery event Sept. 10 Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.