LARRY MICHAEL WILKERSON 83, Griffithsville, WV, died Wed., July 7, 2021; born in Griffithsville, Apr. 18, 1938, son of late Percy W. & Dorothy c. McCallister Wilkerson. Husband of Syble Browning Wilkerson. A Christian, attended Alum Creek Ch. of Christ. Duval High School 1956 & MU 1960 graduate; Duval HS teacher 1960 & vice-principal and principal, Lincoln County School System Supt. of Schools; retiring in 1989 from Duval HS & was currently elected member of Lincoln Co. BoE; Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm; secretary of WV Christmas Tree Grower’s Assoc. many years.
Private graveside service 11am Sat., July 10, burial at Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm Cem., Griffithsville, by Joseph Watts.