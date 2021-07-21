Thank you for Reading.

LARRY MICHAEL WILKERSON 83, Griffithsville, WV, died Wed., July 7, 2021; born in Griffithsville, Apr. 18, 1938, son of late Percy W. & Dorothy c. McCallister Wilkerson. Husband of Syble Browning Wilkerson. A Christian, attended Alum Creek Ch. of Christ. Duval High School 1956 & MU 1960 graduate; Duval HS teacher 1960 & vice-principal and principal, Lincoln County School System Supt. of Schools; retiring in 1989 from Duval HS & was currently elected member of Lincoln Co. BoE; Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm; secretary of WV Christmas Tree Grower’s Assoc. many years.

Private graveside service 11am Sat., July 10, burial at Wilkerson Christmas Tree Farm Cem., Griffithsville, by Joseph Watts.

Tags

Recommended for you