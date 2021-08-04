LARRY LYLE JARRELL, 80, Branchland, WV, died Tue., July 27, 2021.
Graveside service 11am Fri., July 30, Fairview Mem. Gdns., Hamlin, WV, with Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin assisting.
Updated: August 4, 2021 @ 10:07 am
