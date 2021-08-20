Larry Lee Adkins Aug 20, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LARRY LEE ADKINS, 89, West Hamlin, WV, died Mon., Aug. 16, 2021.Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Thur., Aug. 19, McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; burial in Goldsbury Cem., Sias. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thur. Funeral Home Larry Lee Adkins Burial Viewing Wv Recommended for you Latest News Chuck Landon: D'Antoni has fond memories of Davidson Late night storm brings flooding across county Work session held on possible school consolidation Alkol man pleads guilty to federal drug crime BOE appoints Cummings to vacant seat LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS West Hamlin Police Department honored Hamlin prepping for upcoming events Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.