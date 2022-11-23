Larry L. Cottrill Nov 23, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LARRY L. COTTRILL, 78, Culloden, WV, died Mon., Nov. 14, 2022, from congestive heart failure and renal failure.Incomplete arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Renal Failure Congestive Heart Failure Larry L. Cottrill Wv Funeral Home Keller Arrangement Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Back in Time Hamlin looking to fill town clerk position CHURCH LISTINGS Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause Leftover Salmon’s Vince Herman releases solo album featuring WV’s the Davisson Brothers Hamlin Christmas Parade is Nov. 26 SWVCTC to conduct FAFSA workshop Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.