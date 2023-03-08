Thank you for Reading.

LARRY JOHN BUCKNER, 57, Hamlin, WV, died Wed., Feb. 22, 2023; born Jan. 4, 1966, in Cleveland, OH, son of late John & Gloria Smith Buckner; bro., Mickey John Buckner. Hamlin High School grad.

Survivors: son, Cory John Buckner; sibs., Darlene (Alan) Prichard, Gail & Michael Bias.

