Larry John Buckner Mar 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LARRY JOHN BUCKNER, 57, Hamlin, WV, died Wed., Feb. 22, 2023; born Jan. 4, 1966, in Cleveland, OH, son of late John & Gloria Smith Buckner; bro., Mickey John Buckner. Hamlin High School grad.Survivors: son, Cory John Buckner; sibs., Darlene (Alan) Prichard, Gail & Michael Bias.Viewing 10am, 11am service Sat., Feb. 25, Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial in Lincoln Mem. Cem., Hamlin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Funeral Home on burial costs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Recommended for you Latest News Inflation Reduction Act Funding for Climate-Smart Agriculture Lincoln County Records CHURCH LISTINGS Cutoff date announced for NRCS LACKEY: Meandering DAY-BY-DAY LCHS CTE students receive training BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.