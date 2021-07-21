LARRY ALLEN WALKER, 78, Alum Creek, WV, died Tue., July 13, 2021, in Hubbard Hospice House; son of late William & Lora Walker; also predeceased by: one grandson; three bros. Verizon retiree with 30 yrs. service; USAF, VN vet.; Kanawha Ski Club.
Survivors: three children; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren.
Viewing noon, 1pm service Fri., July 16, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, by Jody Pistore with Military rites by Alum Creek VFW Post 4768; 1pm burial, Mon., July 19, Spring Hill Cem., Charleston.