Thank you for Reading.

LARRY ALLEN SIGMON SR., 74, Yawkey, WV, died sun., Apr. 3, 2022, in Hospice House, CAMC, Mem. Div. Hosp., Charleston.

Visitation noon, Memorial service 1pm Wed., Apr. 6, Pine Grove Bapt. Ch. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, assisted.

Tags

Recommended for you