KERMIT GENE ADKINS, 76, West Hamlin, WV, died Thur., Oct. 19, at home; born May 24, 1946, in Lincoln Co. Predeceased by sister, Brenda.

Survivors: sons, Jerry (Ivy), Kermit Jr. (Christine) & Terry (Amber) Adkins; 13 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Tootsie Shephard.

