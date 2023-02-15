KENNETH RAY MILLER Born: May 24, 1954 passed away: February 6, 2023 at home at the age of Sixty Eight years, Eight months and Thirteen days. He was the son of the late Ray and Alma Gillenwater Miller and is also preceded in death by his brother-in-law; Terry Elswick, nephew; Daniel Miller and great-niece; Abigayle Fleshman. He was a member of Bear Branch Church of Christ and retired from Danville Lumber after forty two years.
He is survived by his brother; Danny (Gail) Miller, sister; Carolyn Elswick, nieces and nephew; Carol Lee Miller, Scott (Gail) Elswick, Angie (Brent) Fleshman, Sara (Andrew) Elkins, great nieces and nephews; Kyle, Cody, Taylor, Danielle, Kaylyn, Ethan, Raylee, Leah, Brielle, Dylann, Gracen and Evan. Special thanks to Hospice (Melanie and Libby), his most favorite nurse, his niece Sara, and special friends who have stood by us throughout all this. Your visits, phone calls, food and prayers have meant so much.
Kenny was a picture taker. He probably had over a hundred albums and would often pull over to snap a picture. He was a traveler, a gardener, Barn Builder watcher and mama's boy and he loved his family BIG! He looked forward to holidays, get togethers and reunions and was always coming and going out of the kitchen to see if the ladies needed help taste testing. He kept his brother and sister busy gardening, canning and loved when canning season came around. Kenny loved a good joke and often teased and wrestled with his nephews when they were over. His favorite activity would be going to the beach where he loved listening to the waves and trying new restaurants. He had collected several lighthouses. Kenny was loved by all. His church family, past co-workers and family would all agree that you wouldn't have met a better man. Nothing meant more to Kenny than God and his family. He has left them with many wonderful memories that they will treasure always.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Bear Branch Church of Christ, Spurlockville, WV with Minister Brian Barrett and Minister Ronnie Linville officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Bear Branch Church of Christ, Spurlockville WV.
Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.