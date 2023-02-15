Thank you for Reading.

Kenneth Ray Miller
KENNETH RAY MILLER Born: May 24, 1954 passed away: February 6, 2023 at home at the age of Sixty Eight years, Eight months and Thirteen days. He was the son of the late Ray and Alma Gillenwater Miller and is also preceded in death by his brother-in-law; Terry Elswick, nephew; Daniel Miller and great-niece; Abigayle Fleshman. He was a member of Bear Branch Church of Christ and retired from Danville Lumber after forty two years.

He is survived by his brother; Danny (Gail) Miller, sister; Carolyn Elswick, nieces and nephew; Carol Lee Miller, Scott (Gail) Elswick, Angie (Brent) Fleshman, Sara (Andrew) Elkins, great nieces and nephews; Kyle, Cody, Taylor, Danielle, Kaylyn, Ethan, Raylee, Leah, Brielle, Dylann, Gracen and Evan. Special thanks to Hospice (Melanie and Libby), his most favorite nurse, his niece Sara, and special friends who have stood by us throughout all this. Your visits, phone calls, food and prayers have meant so much.

