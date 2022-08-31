Thank you for Reading.

Kenneth Lee Miller II
KENNETH LEE "KENNY" MILLER II, 59 of Spurlockville, WV born: October 21, 1962 passed away: August 20, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his father; Kenneth Miller, grandparents; Lee and Hermie Miller, Shirley and Sarah Richmond, three uncles; Charles Richmond, Arthur Miller, Rodney Richmond who was his special buddy, aunt; Violet Burns, step dads; Cecil Dotson and Charles "Ed" Edward Adkins. He was a life long resident of Spurlockville.

